Nigeria's Poor Face Education Challenges Amid Pandemic
May 14, 2020 01:11 PM
While the coronavirus has forced schools globally to switch to online learning, in developing countries like Nigeria, millions of children without remote learning access have been left behind. Forty percent of Nigerians live on less than $1 a day and only one in four have internet access. Ifiok Ettang looks at how families are trying to cope, in this report from Jos, Nigeria.