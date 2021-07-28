Nigeria's Pre-Olympic Basketball Progress Inspires Amateurs
July 28, 2021 10:34 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The success of Nigeria's national basketball team, D'Tigers, in pre-Olympic games this month is inspiring amateur players back home. The Nigerians beat the top ranked U.S. team at a friendly match and are currently the only African team competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Emeka Gibson Produced by: Mary Cieslak