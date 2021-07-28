Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria's Pre-Olympic Basketball Progress Inspires Amateurs

July 28, 2021 10:34 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 34 MB
1080p | 60 MB
Original | 181 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The success of Nigeria's national basketball team, D'Tigers, in pre-Olympic games this month is inspiring amateur players back home. The Nigerians beat the top ranked U.S. team at a friendly match and are currently the only African team competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

 Camera: Emeka Gibson  Produced by: Mary Cieslak
 

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Latest Episodes