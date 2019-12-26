Silicon Valley & Technology

No Longer Enamored, Washington Looks Critically at Silicon Valley

December 26, 2019 04:13 AM
It's been a rocky year for the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley, and next year could be worse. Lawmakers and regulators in the nation's capital are scrutinizing technology firms over a host of issues -- competition, online privacy, encryption, bias — and they are promising action. Michelle Quinn reports on how the frustrations could lead to new regulations that could have a global impact on how people communicate online.
 

Michelle Quinn
Written By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
