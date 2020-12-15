2020 USA Votes

No Sign of Trump Concession as Top Senate Republican Admits Biden Won

December 15, 2020 07:53 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 26 MB
1080p | 51 MB
Original | 150 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

After weeks of silence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, following Monday’s formal vote by the Electoral College that cemented Biden’s victory in the November 3 election. Yet there is still no sign President Donald Trump is willing to accept defeat. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 07:03 PM
Thousands of Endangered Turtles Hatch on Brazilian Beach
Thousands of Endangered Turtles Hatch on Brazilian Beach
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 02:53 PM
Trends That Didn't Hold up in 2020 Election
Election_States_Flipping
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 02:44 PM
Undercover Santa, Elf Aid in Peru Drug Bust
Thumb
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 02:42 PM
Born in Flight: The Youngest Victims of Ethiopia's War
Born in Flight: The Youngest Victims of Ethiopia's War
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time