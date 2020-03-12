Non-Governmental Search and Rescue Team Serves Turkish Disasters
At least 9 people were killed in Turkey due to an earthquake in neighboring Iran this week. The country sits on an active fault line so disaster readiness and assistance is always a prime concern. The Search and Rescue Foundation, also known as AKUT, is on the front line of any disaster. VOA’s Soner Kizilkaya recently visited their training facility and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.