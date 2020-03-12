Middle East

Non-Governmental Search and Rescue Team Serves Turkish Disasters

March 12, 2020 10:22 AM
At least 9 people were killed in Turkey due to an earthquake in neighboring Iran this week. The country sits on an active fault line so disaster readiness and assistance is always a prime concern. The Search and Rescue Foundation, also known as AKUT, is on the front line of any disaster. VOA’s Soner Kizilkaya recently visited their training facility and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Soner Kizilkaya
