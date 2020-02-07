North Korea Refugee Journeys Complicated by China Coronavirus Lockdown
February 07, 2020 06:44 PM
A vast transportation lockdown meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in China is forcing many North Korean refugees to suspend their escape to freedom. That is leaving many would-be defectors stranded in a country that has long sent them back home to certain punishment. The development comes as the number of North Korean defectors to South Korea has already dramatically slowed, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.