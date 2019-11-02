North Korea Ups Pressure on US to Resume Talks by Year's End
November 2, 2019 01:38 PM
North Korea Ups Pressure on US to Resume Talks by Year's End video player.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April said he would give the U.S. until the end of the year to become more flexible on nuclear talks. Since then, he's launched 12 missiles to back up that warning, including a launch on Thursday. So far, though, there is no evidence the U.S. is changing its stance, meaning the situation could soon get much more volatile, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.