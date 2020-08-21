Now It’s the Republicans' Turn to Nominate a President During the Pandemic
August 21, 2020 09:17 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic party presidential nomination Thursday night, concluding a four-day virtual convention – the first of its kind due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a mix of taped and live events, a wide range of Democrats emphasized unity and an overriding goal of defeating President Donald Trump in November. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at the presidential race as Democrats finish their week in the spotlight and the focus shifts to the Republican party.