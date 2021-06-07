USA

Nuclear Power Cautiously Embraced for Biden’s Green Goals

June 07, 2021 08:56 AM
Environmentalists, for decades, have had mixed feelings about nuclear power. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to cautiously embrace the energy resource — despite lingering safety concerns — to help achieve its goal of a net zero carbon economy for America by the year 2050. VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman reports from the North Anna Power Station in Mineral, Virginia.   

Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief
