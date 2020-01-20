East Asia Pacific

Number of New Virus Infections Triples in China

January 20, 2020 10:27 PM
The number of people infected with a new strain of coronavirus in China tripled over the weekend and is spreading from Wuhan to other major cities. The new cases of pneumonia-like illness caused by the virus has been detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Scientists have also confirmed that the virus can be spread from human to human, which is bad news for China as it prepares for the Spring Holiday which is the busiest travel season. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

