Race in America

NYC Philharmonic Clarinetist Starts #TakeTwo Knees Challenge

July 15, 2020 10:45 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 18 MB
Original | 239 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

New York Philharmonic’s first and only African-American principal player took a stand of his own for the Black Lives Matter movement. In a black-and-white video posted on social media platforms, clarinetist Anthony McGill called on musicians to #taketwoknees for Black lives. Elena Wolf has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Dmitrii Vershinin, Elena Matusovsky 

Default Author Profile
By
Elena Wolf
Latest Episodes