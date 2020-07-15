NYC Philharmonic Clarinetist Starts #TakeTwo Knees Challenge
July 15, 2020 10:45 AM
New York Philharmonic’s first and only African-American principal player took a stand of his own for the Black Lives Matter movement. In a black-and-white video posted on social media platforms, clarinetist Anthony McGill called on musicians to #taketwoknees for Black lives. Elena Wolf has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
