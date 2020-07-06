'Occupy City Hall:' Protesters Demand Cuts to NYPD Budget
July 06, 2020 03:26 PM
Hundreds of protesters continue to camp out at New York’s City Hall demanding massive budget cuts to the police department. The movement to “defund the police” was ignited by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in the custody of white police officers in late May in Minneapolis. Floyd's death has become a flashpoint in a larger debate about policing and race. VOA’s Celia Mendoza reports.
