Officials: Situation in Afghanistan Lacking Transparency, Failing Major Objectives

The U.S. Senate votes on Wednesday on a resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump from taking military action against Iran without Congressional authorization. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who sponsored the resolution, says he intends to prevent another U.S. military engagement in the Middle East. The vote comes one day after senators on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee heard testimony on the state of the American engagement in Afghanistan, the longest military conflict in US history. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports.