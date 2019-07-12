US Politics

Ohio Manufacturing Jobs Surge But Pay Less Than Shuttered Auto Plants

July 12, 2019 05:10 AM
The thriving U.S. economy is creating new manufacturing jobs in northeast Ohio, part of the country's once vibrant industrial heartland, but these new jobs pay about half what workers who belonged to unions made in the past. As VOA's Brian Padden reports from Youngstown, Ohio, the mixed economic result of more jobs but at lower wages has divided working class support for President Donald Trump, who won this key battleground state in the 2016 presidential election with a promise to revive American manufacturing.

