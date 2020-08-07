Once Again, Lebanon Picks Up the Pieces
August 07, 2020 12:22 AM
Lebanon’s Chernobyl. That is how some are describing the mammoth blast that shook the capital city Beirut and left thousands injured. At least 300,000 people lost their homes and a number of hospitals also bore the brunt. Among the signs of international support was a visit by French President Emmanual Macron, who got a firsthand look at the worst-affected neighborhood. Anchal Vohra reports from Beirut.