Once Thriving Bartender Fears Homelessness
May 11, 2020 04:42 AM
A record number of Americans are unemployed as much of the nation’s economy remains at a standstill. Nearly 29-thousand Virginians lost their jobs in March. Bartender Daniel Arden was one of them. He is grateful that he and his daughter are healthy and have not had the coronavirus. But he was denied unemployment benefits and is now behind on rent. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has his story.