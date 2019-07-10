Extremism Watch

IS Operatives Arrested in Kabul Amid Fears of Rising Extremism

July 10, 2019 05:21 PM
Afghanistan's spy agency this week arrested four Islamic State operatives, including a university professor in Kabul. The arrests come as some of the students at Kabul University, the most prestigious school in the country, express concerns that extremism is rising at some of the country's educational institutions, including Kabul University. VOA's Haseeb Maudoodi reports from Kabul. 

