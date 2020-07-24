Ordeal in Indian Cities During Pandemic Prompts Migrants to Rebuild Lives in Villages

Indian cities, long a magnet for migrant workers, may be losing their lure for the millions who have joined the exodus back to their villages during the COVID-19 pandemic in the biggest reverse migration witnessed in India. As cities continue to grapple with rising infections and millions lose jobs, many are opting to start life all over again in the safer environment of their villages. Anjana Pasricha has this report about villages in the northern Himachal Pradesh state.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Rakesh Kumar

PRODUCER: Jason Godman