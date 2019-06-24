USA

Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill

June 24, 2019 06:11 AM
A group of Oregon state Republican senators have gone into hiding to stop the passage of a landmark climate change legislation. The western state's House bill 2020 would set limits to carbon emissions with permits auctioned off to polluting industries. Republicans say the bill would hurt rural Oregonians. Democrats have a majority in both chambers of the state's congress and the bill is likely to pass if it comes to the floor, which cannot happen unless there is a quorum of two-thirds of senators present. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the state governor, a Democrat, has given authorization to state police to track them down.

