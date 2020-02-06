Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity

Only two of the 20 actors and actresses nominated for an Oscar this year are minorities, and no women were nominated in the Best Director category. Upon announcing the Oscar nominations, actress Issa Rae made a point of that by remarking, “Congratulations to those men.” But why is there lack of female and minority representation four years after the Academy announced it would strive for greater diversity? VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with experts about the Oscars.

