Outdoor Classes in Kashmir Combat COVID Contagion
August 04, 2020 06:13 PM
Students in Indian-controlled Kashmir have had a difficult year. Authorities closed schools in August 2019 after political disturbances in the once-semi-autonomous region. Schools opened in February but promptly closed again because of the coronavirus pandemic. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, students may have found a solution to their education problem right under the sun.
Produced by: Arash Arabasadi