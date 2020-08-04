COVID-19 Pandemic

Outdoor Classes in Kashmir Combat COVID Contagion

August 04, 2020 06:13 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 23 MB
1080p | 48 MB
Original | 231 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Students in Indian-controlled Kashmir have had a difficult year.  Authorities closed schools in August 2019 after political disturbances in the once-semi-autonomous region.  Schools opened in February but promptly closed again because of the coronavirus pandemic. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, students may have found a solution to their education problem right under the sun.

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi 

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes