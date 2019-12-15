South & Central Asia

In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles

A cleft lip or palate is one of the most common birth defects among infants. In developed countries like the U.S., corrective surgeries are often performed during the first couple of years of a child's life. But in some places like Pakistan there are thousands of children with the birth defect, but not enough doctors who can perform the corrective surgery. Now there is hope thanks to a group of volunteers. VOA's Asim Ali Rana has more from Gujrat, Pakistan in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard

Asim Ali Rana
