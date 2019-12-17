South & Central Asia

Pakistani Girls Follow Passion for Football Despite Odds

December 17, 2019 01:52 PM
In conservative Pakistan, women’s sports still lag far behind their male counterparts. That has not stopped women who enjoy sports from pushing the boundaries and demanding change. In a poor neighborhood in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, young women are so passionate about football they have persisted despite the disapproval of their own families and society. But as Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Karachi, the young women still have doubts about a future in the sport.

Ayesha Tanzeem
