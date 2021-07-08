COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistani International Travelers Find Not All Vaccines Are Equal

July 08, 2021 03:07 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 35 MB
Original | 350 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

As the number of vaccinations around the world increases and countries open up for travel, a new problem has arisen. Many, especially in the developing world, are stuck with vaccines not approved in North America, Europe or some Middle Eastern countries. That is impacting not just recreational travel but people’s livelihoods. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Pakistan.

Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief
Latest Episodes
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 03:46 PM
Billionaires Gear Up for Space as the Arab World Names First Female Astronaut 
Billionaires Gear Up for Space as the Arab World Names First Female Astronaut 
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - July 8, 2021
Africa 54
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 09:34 AM
Burkina Faso Rapper Turned Farmer Rhymes on Climate Change
Burkina Faso Rapper Turned Farmer Rhymes on Climate Change
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 08:49 AM
Cannabis Growing Gains Momentum in Zimbabwe
Cannabis Growing Gains Momentum in Zimbabwe
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 03:05 AM
Algae Invasion Causes 'Environmental Nightmare' in Spain
Algae Invasion Causes 'Environmental Nightmare' in Spain