Pakistani International Travelers Find Not All Vaccines Are Equal
July 08, 2021 03:07 PM
As the number of vaccinations around the world increases and countries open up for travel, a new problem has arisen. Many, especially in the developing world, are stuck with vaccines not approved in North America, Europe or some Middle Eastern countries. That is impacting not just recreational travel but people’s livelihoods. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Pakistan.