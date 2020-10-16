Pakistan's Female Journalists Demand End to Harassment
October 16, 2020 11:21 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Female journalists in Pakistan are demanding an end to online harassment, including threats of sexual assault, that they face for their work. After several journalists posted a petition on social media calling for action, the government proposed a new law to curb the harassment. But some journalists have warned that such legislation could be used to limit speech. Gaitty Ara Anis reports for VOA from Islamabad.
Camera: Gaitty Ara Anis
Producer: Gaitty Ara Anis