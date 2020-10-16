Press Freedom

Pakistan's Female Journalists Demand End to Harassment 

October 16, 2020 11:21 AM
Female journalists in Pakistan are demanding an end to online harassment, including threats of sexual assault, that they face for their work. After several journalists posted a petition on social media calling for action, the government proposed a new law to curb the harassment. But some journalists have warned that such legislation could be used to limit speech. Gaitty Ara Anis reports for VOA from Islamabad.

Camera: Gaitty Ara Anis

Producer: Gaitty Ara Anis

By
Gaitty Ara Anis
