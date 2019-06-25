Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference

Palestinians and their supporters have protested against a two-day conference in Bahrain, where the United States is presenting its peace plan for the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump has called the plan created under his son-in-law's supervision the "deal of the century" for the Palestinians. It is not clear if the economic plan has any chance of success without a political solution in place. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the Palestinians have boycotted Washington ever since Trump's administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017.