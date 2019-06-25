Middle East

Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference

June 25, 2019 04:34 AM
Embed
Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference video player.
Download File

Palestinians and their supporters have protested against a two-day conference in Bahrain, where the United States is presenting its peace plan for the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump has called the plan created under his son-in-law's supervision the "deal of the century" for the Palestinians.  It is not clear if the economic plan has any chance of success without a political solution in place. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the Palestinians have boycotted Washington ever since Trump's administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017.

Latest Episodes
June 25, 2019
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
June 25, 2019
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
June 25, 2019
Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader
Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader
June 24, 2019
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
June 24, 2019
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill