Palestinians Fear Netanyahu's Annexation Plan
September 13, 2019 03:18 AM
Israeli settlers in the West Bank are celebrating the announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex one-third of the Palestinian territory in the West Bank if he is re-elected. Netanyahu wants to declare sovereignty over the Jordan River Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. His plan has sparked condemnation by the Palestinians and has been declared illegal by the international community. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.