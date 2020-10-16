Pandemic Inspires NY Philharmonic Pop-Up Concerts
October 16, 2020 02:54 AM
Live music is slowly coming back to the streets of New York City – in a new, pandemic-inspired way. With the city concert venues still closed, New York Philharmonic decided to put its world-class musicians on a truck to perform on city roads and intersections. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Natalia Latukhina, Vladimir Badikov