Pandemic Travel Turbulence
September 30, 2020 04:10 PM
Six months into the global coronavirus pandemic, there are few signs of a rebound for the airline industry. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the economic and safety issues for airlines with commercial and military pilot Tammie Jo Shults, Nick Calio of Airlines for America and economist Brian Pearce with the International Ait Transport Association. Airdate: September 1, 2020.