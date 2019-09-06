Panetta: 'A New Chapter of the Cold War with Russia'
September 6, 2019 06:37 PM
Leon Panetta - Greta Van Susteren Interview video player.
Leon Panetta says the United States is in a new chapter of the Cold War with Russia and is not investing as it should in regards to national security in space. In a wide-ranging interview about global issues and the new arms race, the former U.S. defense secretary and CIA director discusses the ramifications of ending the INF Treaty, Turkey's purchase of a missile system from Russia and summitry with North Korea. Recorded September 6, 2019.