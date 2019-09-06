USA

Panetta: 'A New Chapter of the Cold War with Russia'

September 6, 2019 06:37 PM
Leon Panetta - Greta Van Susteren Interview video player.
Embed
Link

Leon Panetta says the United States is in a new chapter of the Cold War with Russia and is not investing as it should in regards to national security in space. In a wide-ranging interview about global issues and the new arms race, the former U.S. defense secretary and CIA director discusses the ramifications of ending the INF Treaty, Turkey's purchase of a missile system from Russia and summitry with North Korea. Recorded September 6, 2019.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 12:36
Freshman Representative Makes National News
Freshman Representative Makes National News
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 12:33
First Term Congresswoman Adjusts to Life on Capitol Hill
First Term Congresswoman Adjusts to Life on Capitol Hill
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 09:13
Climbing the Hill: New Legislators Are Sworn In
Climbing the Hill: New Legislators Are Sworn In
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 05:42
Silicon Valley Becomes Punching Bag for Presidential Hopefuls
Silicon Valley Becomes Punching Bag for Presidential Hopefuls
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 04:20
Cambodian Masked Dance Comes to D.C.
Cambodian Masked Dance Comes to D.C.