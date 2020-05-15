On Path to Reelection, Trump Takes Aim at Obama
May 15, 2020 12:56 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies continue to push “Obamagate,” a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was responsible for masterminding the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. As White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, the Obamagate conspiracy theory is being touted just months from the November presidential election.