Path to White House Runs Through America's 'Rust Belt'
July 15, 2020 03:37 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are three industrial states Donald Trump narrowly won on his path to the White House in 2016 – and which Democrats hope to recapture this year. They are home to many communities where high-wage manufacturing jobs have disappeared in recent decades. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from Wisconsin, where job losses have continued during the pandemic as voters gear up for the presidential election in November.
Producer: Kane Farabaugh