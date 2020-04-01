Peace Corps Volunteers Face Uncertain Future after Coronavirus Evacuation
The U.S. Peace Corps’ unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic, evacuating all 7,300 volunteers who were working in 61 countries, has left many of them uncertain about their own future. VOA’s Brian Padden spoke to some recently recalled volunteers who generally say they support the agency’s decision to evacuate them due to health and safety concerns, but are upset they had to cut short their two-year commitment to live and work in developing nations.