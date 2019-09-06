Europe

Pence Conveys Trump's Strong Support for Johnson's Brexit

September 6, 2019
Pence Conveys Trump's Strong Support for Johnson's Brexit
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday the United States is ready to make a free trade agreement with Britain as soon as the country completes its exit from the European Union. In a keynote address at the International Trade Dinner in London's Guildhall, Pence conveyed a message of strong support from President Donald Trump for the embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose determination to take Britain out of the bloc at any cost has angered even some members of his own party.  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

