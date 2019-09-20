Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State

More than a half century ago, a group of Puerto Ricans moved to Reading, Pennsylvania, to work the nearby mushroom fields. Since then the Latino and Hispanic population of the city itself has mushroomed — to 65% of the total. That majority-minority population is being closely watched politically because it is a key constituency in a swing state considered a must-win for both parties in next year's presidential election. VOA's White House bureau chief, Steve Herman reports from Reading.

