Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State

September 20, 2019 03:12 AM
More than a half century ago, a group of Puerto Ricans moved to Reading, Pennsylvania, to work the nearby mushroom fields. Since then the Latino and Hispanic population of the city itself has mushroomed — to 65% of the total. That majority-minority population is being closely watched politically because it is a key constituency in a swing state considered a must-win for both parties in next year's presidential election. VOA's White House bureau chief, Steve Herman reports from Reading.
 

