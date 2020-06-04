Pentagon Chief Defies Trump on Military to Quell Protests

As largely peaceful protests continue in major cities around the United States, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he does not support the use of active-duty military forces in quelling unrest. The Pentagon Chief’s statement puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has threatened to send troops to crack down on over a week of massive protests sparked by the death of a black man in the custody of a white police officer. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.