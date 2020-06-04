Pentagon Chief Defies Trump on Military to Quell Protests
June 04, 2020 01:30 AM
As largely peaceful protests continue in major cities around the United States, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he does not support the use of active-duty military forces in quelling unrest. The Pentagon Chief’s statement puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has threatened to send troops to crack down on over a week of massive protests sparked by the death of a black man in the custody of a white police officer. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.