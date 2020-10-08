Pentagon Silent on Trump Tweet Calling for Full Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Before Year’s End
October 08, 2020
After U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that all U.S. forces should return home from Afghanistan before the end of the year, defense officials in charge of executing that withdrawal have remained silent. Trump’s new deadline is much sooner than one put forward by his administration hours earlier, and military experts are raising concerns about the ramifications of such a move. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb has more.