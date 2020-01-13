East Asia Pacific

People in China Cautious, But Not Worried About New Virus

January 13, 2020 05:56 AM
China's health officials say there is no danger that a new strain of coronavirus could cause a worldwide spread of pneumonia-like illness similar to the 2003 SARS  (Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus) pandemic. More than 40 people have been diagnosed with the new virus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province and one person has died from the complications caused by it. Chinese authorities are applying measures to prevent the spread of the infection within the city as well as in other parts of China. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
