USA

Philadelphia Shootout Triggers Questions, Blame Game

August 16, 2019 02:02 AM
Philadelphia Shootout Triggers Questions, Blame Game video player.
Embed

With the Philadelphia shooting suspect behind bars, U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday engaged in a blame game with city authorities. The president said the suspect, who has a criminal record, should not have been on the street. A U.S. attorney appointed by Trump blamed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for the shooting that left six officers wounded. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, the incident has helped put pressure on the administration to tackle long-avoided gun legislature.
 

Latest Episodes
August 16, 2019
Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies
Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies
August 16, 2019
Sudan: While Peace Deal is Signed, Women Fight for Representation
Sudan: While Peace Deal is Signed, Women Fight for Representation
August 16, 2019
Trump Administration Under Renewed Fire From Environmentalists
Trump Administration Under Renewed Fire From Environmentalists
August 15, 2019
Explainer: What Is a Recession?
Explainer Recession
August 15, 2019
Hong Kong Police, Protesters Offer Conflicting Narratives
Hong Kong Police, Protesters, Offer Conflicting Narratives