Philadelphia Shootout Triggers Questions, Blame Game

With the Philadelphia shooting suspect behind bars, U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday engaged in a blame game with city authorities. The president said the suspect, who has a criminal record, should not have been on the street. A U.S. attorney appointed by Trump blamed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for the shooting that left six officers wounded. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, the incident has helped put pressure on the administration to tackle long-avoided gun legislature.

