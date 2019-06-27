USA

Photo of 2 Drowned Migrants Sparks Public Outcry

June 27, 2019 01:37 AM
Warning: A graphic image in this report may be disturbing for some viewers.

A photo of a father and daughter from El Salvador who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States has caused a public outcry. Meanwhile employees of a U.S. house-goods retailer walked out Wednesday in protest of the company's sale of bedroom furniture for use in border camps where immigrant children are detained. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats Wednesday for the crisis at the border. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the U.S. House and Senate have each passed their own version of a humanitarian aid package for the immigrants.

