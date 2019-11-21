A Photography Exhibition Captures the Lives of Kurdish Fighters
November 21, 2019 03:41 PM
In 2015, Canadian photographer Joey Lawrence travelled to the Kurdish regions of Iraq and Syria while fierce fighting was underway against Islamic State. Lawrence's hope was to capture the Kurdish fighters' lives during war and tell their stories through photos. He is now displaying his work in different cities around the world. VOA's Rebaz Majeed visited Lawrence's exhibition in Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq's Kurdish region, and filed this report.