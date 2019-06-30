USA

Pittsburgh Confesses Its Love For Beer, Turns Church Into Brewery

June 30, 2019 04:50 AM
There are hundreds of thousands of churches in the United States. And though some 4,000 to 5,000 new congregations open their doors in the country each year, just as many close, mainly due to economic reasons. The vacant churches are then remodeled and reused as apartment complexes, bookstores and museums. Or turned into breweries, as was done in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  Nataliya Leonova has the story.

