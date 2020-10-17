Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Raises Alarm Over US Election Violence

In the U.S. state of Michigan, authorities have apprehended 13 men accused of conspiring to abduct and possibly kill the state’s governor. The plot, which involved a self-styled militia group armed with semi-automatic weapons and explosives, was timed to disrupt the U.S. election and incite an insurrection. Matt Dibble spoke to experts who are warning that provocative messaging from leaders and under-regulated social media could be driving the American political climate towards violence.

Camera: Sam Paakkonen Producer: Matt Dibble