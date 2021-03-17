Plugged In Episode 162 - US-Russia Sanctions and Policy

Russia's arrest and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny is drawing condemnation and economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union. Plugged In examines Navalny's situation and the future of U.S.-Russian relations under the Biden administration with the director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute Matthew Rojansky and Christo Grozev, lead investigator for Bellingcat. Airdate: March 17, 2021.