Plugged In Episode 162 - US-Russia Sanctions and Policy

March 17, 2021 03:26 PM
Russia's arrest and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny is drawing condemnation and economic sanctions from the United States and the European Union. Plugged In examines Navalny's situation and the future of U.S.-Russian relations under the Biden administration with the director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute Matthew Rojansky and Christo Grozev, lead investigator for Bellingcat. Airdate: March 17, 2021.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
