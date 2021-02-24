Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Social Media: Who Decides?

February 24, 2021 05:34 PM
Nearly three and a half billion people worldwide use some sort of social media regularly. Should there be some sort of regulation of content on those platforms? Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the issues surrounding social media with New York Times opinion columnist Kara Swisher and Jillian York from the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Airdate: February 24, 2021.

