Plugged In-Madam Speaker - Episode 173
June 02, 2021 03:11 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The visual of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sitting behind President Joe Biden during his first address to Congress was a reminder of how American political history has changed. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines Pelosi's career as the first woman Speaker of the House with her biographer Susan Page, USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief. Airdate June 2, 2021.