Plugged In-Myanmar Democracy in Peril

February 10, 2021 05:21 PM
The United States is levying new sanctions on Myanmar's military following its takeover of the country's government on February 1, placing Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest and ending a nearly 10-year experiment in democracy. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the situation with Derek Mitchell, former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar. Airdate: February 10, 2021.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
