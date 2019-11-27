Plugged In-Shoura: An Experiment in Reconciliation

November 27, 2019 02:34 PM
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren - Shoura video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

The enemy next door. Plugged In takes you to the Iraqi town of Shoura, once controlled by the Islamic State. Now, Shoura's residents are trying live side-by-side with the wives and children of the ISIS fighters who terrorized the town. VOA Middle East Correspondent Heather Murdock brings us the story of Shoura, an experiment in reconciliation. Air date: November 27, 2019. 

Heather Murdock
Written By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:13
South America in Turmoil
Plugged-SAmerica
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 13:21
What Is Impeachment?
Plugged-Impeachment
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:08
Berlin Wall: 30 Years After the Fall
Plugged-Berlin
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 14:18
Baghdadi: A Legacy of Terror
Plugged-Baghdadi
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 13:08
Kurds: The Search for Peace & Stability
Plugged-Kurds