Plugged In-Turmoil In South America

November 20, 2019 01:13 PM
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Turmoil in South America video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

A wave of unrest sweeps across South America. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the the issues fueling violent anti-government protests that has already ousted one long-time president. US Ambassador to the Organization of American States, Carlos Trujillo; Director of the Latin American program at the Wilson Center, Cynthia Arnson; and the host of VOA's Foro Inter-Americano, Gonzalo Abarca join Greta for an in-depth look at "Turmoil in South America." Air date November 20, 2019.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 13:21
What Is Impeachment?
Plugged-Impeachment
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:08
Berlin Wall: 30 Years After the Fall
Plugged-Berlin
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 14:18
Baghdadi: A Legacy of Terror
Plugged-Baghdadi
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 13:08
Kurds: The Search for Peace & Stability
Plugged-Kurds
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 14:15
Plugged In - Worth of a Girl
Plugged_WorthGirl