Plugged In-Turmoil In South America

A wave of unrest sweeps across South America. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the the issues fueling violent anti-government protests that has already ousted one long-time president. US Ambassador to the Organization of American States, Carlos Trujillo; Director of the Latin American program at the Wilson Center, Cynthia Arnson; and the host of VOA's Foro Inter-Americano, Gonzalo Abarca join Greta for an in-depth look at "Turmoil in South America." Air date November 20, 2019.