PLUGGED IN: US-Pakistan: The Taliban Peace Talks

July 25, 2019 10:01 AM
PLUGGED IN - US-Pakistan The Taliban Peace Talks video player.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the state of the relationship between the two leaders and the two countries and their common interest in ending the war Afghanistan. Joining the program: VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman; VOA Islamabad Bureau Chief Ayesha Tanzeem; Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center; and Hasib Alikozai from VOA's Extremism Desk.

